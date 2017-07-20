Talent, not nepotism helps you survive in industry

Expressing his views on nepotism, actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently said that it doesn't matter whether or not a person is a star kid as talent is all it takes to survive in the film industry.

At the trailer launch of ?Bareilly Ki Barfi,' the 32-year-old actor told the media, ?I think in this day and age, talent only makes you survive and I think star kids Ranbir,Varun and Alia, who are doing well in this industry, are brilliantly talented and that?s why they are surviving.?

?Probably, if you are a star kid, you can get a great launch and apart from that its your own talent that makes you stay here forever. And I think, if you are a star kid then your stakes are also very high and there is more pressure on you. So I think, right now it doesn?t really matter whether you are a star kid or not,? he added.

Talking about the role of Kriti Sanon in the film, the ?Vicky Donor? star said that usually people have seen her in glamourous roles, but in this movie, the ?Raabta? actress would be seen in urban, desi and deglammed look.

The movie, which is adapted from a French novel ?Ingredients of love,' is a romantic comedy set in a small town of Bareilly that revolves around two men vying for one woman's attention.

The movie, which also stars Rajkummar Rao, is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 18.

