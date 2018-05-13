Taking Pleasure Seriously At Cannes

The azure waters of the Mediterranean, the vibrant lifestyle and the pleasant ambience of the pretty and picture-perfect city of Cannes attracts the crème de la crème of the showbiz every year. The much sought-after Cannes Film Festival is an indulgent blend of glitz, glamour, pleasure and fashion. This season, Magnum with Manish Malhotra personifies this very confluence and had a brilliant time in the French Riviera with an exciting and pleasurable collaboration.

Magnum Ice Cream in collaboration with Bollywood’s most sought-after fashion designer, trendsetter and tinsel-town’s beloved socialite Manish Malhotra took Cannes by storm.

Patrons of the film festival visited the Magnum dipping bar to craft their very own sweet creation. From dunking ice cream bars in tins of rich Belgian chocolate to coating it with sweet sprinkles, the dipping bar experience was one to remember. With an array of decadent choices, Manish, and everyone else who joined, in savoured their customised Magnum bars with delight. Having an innate sense of creativity, it was no surprise that Manish’s customised Magnum Bar was absolutely magnificent. The celebrity designer chose to craft his ice cream with a decadent blend of rich chocolate and crunchy dry fruits. He had a gala time by the stunning beach and indulged his sweet tooth with a decadent bar of Magnum.

Magnum and Manish’s exciting experience in Cannes is the sheer definition of ‘Taking Pleasure Seriously’. To Magnum, pleasure means taking delight in indulgent things. Slipping into something stunning, indulging in a delectable spread, having a ball at a picture-perfect location and unwinding by the beach with a soothing playlist or a bar of Magnum Ice Cream may just be what pleasure is to us. This summer, Magnum with Manish urges you to take inspiration from this collaboration and take pleasure seriously. Seize indulgence, make it your own and live it up, Magnum style!