Taimur blessed with little sister as Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu become parents of baby girl

Actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu on Friday welcomed their first child
Updated: Sep 29, 2017, 10:54 AM IST

Kunal Kemmu took to Twitter to share the news with his fans and followers.

Actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu on Friday welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Kemmu took to Twitter to share the news with his fans and followers.

"We are over the moon to share we have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl on this auspicious day. Thank you for the love and blessings," the 34-year-old actor wrote.

Soha, 38, and Kunal got engaged in July 2014 in Paris and tied the knot in Mumbai on January 25, 2015.

Soha announced her pregnancy in April 2017. Earlier, Soha in an interaction with media talked about how Kareena helped her in this new and special phase of her life. Soha revealed that since Kareena went through a similar phase very recently, she (Soha) asks her a lot of questions and Bebo gives her the best advice as well.

The actress married Kunal in January 2015

