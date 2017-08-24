Swifties are gearing up for Taylor Swift's new album 'Reputation'

Taylor Swift took a gap of three years to come up with new music. Those three years have been nothing but eventful with Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, Katy Perry, Clavin Harris, and Tom Hiddleston playing a part in it!

Taylor Swift announced a new album titled Reputation on Wednesday, just over a week after scoring a court victory at a high-profile groping trial in Colorado.

The singer made the announcement in a series of Instagram images, including a possible album cover featuring a black and white illustration of Swift with newspaper-style headlines overlapping part of her face.

The album will be released November 10, and the first single will debut on Thursday.

Swift, 27, ended a six-month absence from the spotlight to deliver unflinching testimony against a radio DJ in a Denver court earlier this month.

She was awarded the symbolic $1 in damages that she had sought after a federal jury in Denver found the DJ had grabbed her bottom while posing for a photo with her in 2013.

The singer, one of the most followed people on social media, followed her court victory by deleting posts from Instagram, Twitter and removing her avatar from her Facebook page, sending fans into a frenzy speculating about whether Swift had been hacked or was preparing to launch new music or reinvent herself.

Reputation will come three years after Swift's 2014 best-selling album 1989, which spawned hits such as 'Shake It Off' and 'Bad Blood.'

Swift, who broke out at the age of 16 with her debut album and has become one of pop music's best-selling solo artists, carved a career writing songs that delve into her own experiences of love, friendship and growing up in the public eye.

Her lyrics are often scrutinised by eager fans for references to former flames or friends such as her relationships with singers such as John Mayer and Harry Styles and feud with fellow pop star Katy Perry.

Reputation may focus on the singer's struggle with media scrutiny of her private life, which she has spoken about in previous interviews.

Or it could be retaliation to the comments under her Instagram posts that were nothing but snake emoji. According to the Wired report, the comments were 'snakes piled on snakes, snakes arranged numerically, snakes alternating with pigs.'

This led to Instagram introducing new comments filter via which users were are now able to block offensive comments or disable them completely. Guess CEO and cofounder of Instagram, Kevin Systrom cannot afford to lose celebs!

Fans speculative theories are also talking about the release time of the new single. Katy Perry is hosting MTV Video Music Award 2017 on Sunday. After Swift's 'Bad Blood' diss and Perry's response with her track, 'Swish Swish' from her album Witness, the new song release suggests that the feud may not have ended even after Perry expressed the wish to put it all behind on 'Carpool Karaoke' section of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Swift largely dropped out of public view earlier this year after a highly publicized breakup from British DJ Calvin Harris, a short-lived 2016 summer fling with British actor Tom Hiddleston and feuds with Perry, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

(With Reuters Inputs)