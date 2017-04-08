Swift's mansion officially named historic city landmark

Singer Taylor Swift's Beverly Hills mansion has officially become a historic city landmark.

The five-member Beverly Hills City Council has approved Swift's request to designate her home in Los Angeles as a historic city landmark, reported People magazine.

The 27-year-old singer bought the 11,000-square-foot, four-bedroom estate from the heirs of Hollywood producer Samuel Goldwyn, co-founder of Goldwyn Pictures, which later became MGM, in 2015 for USD 25 million, according to property records.

The house, originally built in 1934, sits just behind the Beverly Hills Hotel.

"I think this is a true community gem and really so thrilled that this will be landmarked and preserved," Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse said while thanking Swift and her team for restoring the home, according to Mansion Global.

Historic features of the home include a tennis court, pool, a curved patio sitting area and stepped terraces, which have all gone virtually untouched since the 1930s.

