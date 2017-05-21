Sushant Singh Rajput's REACTION to a magazine that called him and Kriti Sanon 'lovebirds' is EPIC!

The actor had previously rubbished reports of him dating Kriti, calling them 'boring' gossip

Speculations about the relationship status of Sushant Singh rajput and Kriti Sanon have been rife ever since the day the duo started shooting for their upcoming flick titled Raabta. However, both Sushant and Kriti in their recent interviews had rubbished the link-up rumours.

Sushant had even termed them as "boring" gossip. Despite the denial about their alleged relationship, gossip columns continue to link them up together, staing that they are more than good friends.

Recently, the duo was seen posing together for the cover of Filmfare magazine. The caption on the cover read, "Sushant-Kriti Showbiz's latest lovebirds". Looks like Sushant got a little irked by the caption. He took to his Instagram account, posted the cover and wrote alongside, "#Filmfare lovebirds?? Really ?? Thanks for letting me know."

Check out the picture here:

#Filmfare lovebirds?? Really ?? Thanks for letting me know. A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on May 21, 2017 at 1:26am PDT