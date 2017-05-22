Sushant Singh Rajput-Kriti Sanon are SLAYING it with their HOT bods and KILLER moves in 'Main Tera Boyfriend'

The latest song from 'Raabta' is out and we have our eyes only for Sushant!

The makers of Raabta have unveiled the latest dance number from the film and both Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon are totally killing it on the dance floor with their dance moves.

The track is apparently a promotional number for the movie and a fantastic attempt to flaunt the incredibly hot bods of the protagonists. The song begins with Sushant trying to woo Kriti and then goes on to showcase his abs-o-bloody-lutely insane dance moves (we have our eyes on you boy!). Kriti Sanon too matches up perfectly, flaunting her hot bod and setting the screen on fire while grooving to the beats of the song.

The choreography of the track is quite interesting and the beats do make you want to hit the dance floor instantly. Also, this is probably the first time that we get to see Sushant doing a full fledged dance number on screen and if we may, we would like to advice him to do them more often. Ahmed Khan has done a fab job with the choreography of the song.

No doubt the makers have tried to cash on the popularity of a much loved Punjabi number sung by J Star and they do succeed by steaming up the song with the sizzling chemistry of the protagonists.

It's so refreshing to hear Arijit Singh crooning something fun and peppy after a series of heartbreaking/slow/soft romantic numbers. He proves yet again that he can sing any song with utmost perfection. Neha Kakkar complements him well, but we felt her vocals to be a bit toned down in terms of energy. Meet brothers too have sung some additional portions in the song.

The original song's lyrics by Jitendra Raghuvanshi have been given interesting twists by Kumaar who has penned down the lyrics for the Raabta version of the song which was originally composed by Sohrabuddin. The music for this version has been recreated by Sourav Roy.

While Raabta is slated to hit the theatres on June 9, for now you can enjoy their scorching chemistry in Main Tera Boyfriend song,

Watch the song right here: