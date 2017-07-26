Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez to 'Drive' in on Holi 2018

Sushant Singh Rajput is all set to show his acting prowess alongside Jacqueline Fernandez in Karan Johar?s upcoming movie ?Drive?.

This is the first time when these two will be working together and their on-screen chemistry is likely to come as a fresh breath of air for the audience.

The new poster of the movie was unveiled on Twitter.

Karan Johar the head honcho of Dharma Productions' took to Twitter to shed some more light on the same and tweeted that the flick will be releasing on Holi next year.

She captioned the snap, ?Start..Zoom..Accelerate..#DRIVE on the 2nd of March 2018 with @itsSSR and @Asli_Jacqueline directed by our Dostana boy @Tarunmansukhani. HOLI 2018 on the 2nd of march!!! #DRIVE @DharmaMovies @foxstarhindi @itsSSR @Asli_Jacqueline @Tarunmansukhani @apoorvamehta18.?

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Dharma Productions, ?Drive? is a Hollywood remake of the same name starring Ryan Gosling and Carey Mulligan as the leads.

The film which is basically about an unnamed stunt driver who moonlights as a getaway driver. However, soon after he becomes attracted to a female neighbor whose husband owes some money to a local gangster, he is drawn deeper into a dangerous underworld.

In the visual, a few scratched cars can be seen chasing each other. Jacqueline will be playing the role of a street racer.

Sushant Singh Rajput is currently riding high on the success of MS Dhoni biopic that entered the Rs 100 crore club last year.

?Drive? will be hitting the screens on Holi weekend of 2018.

