Suresh Prabhu praises Akshay for spreading awareness

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has lauded Akshay Kumar for the actor's endeavours in spreading awareness about Swachh Bharat Abhiyan through his upcoming film "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha".

Prabhu, who met the National Award-winning actor, along with his co-star Bhumi Pednekar, took to Twitter to share his experience.

"Pleasure meeting @akshaykumar, fine actor, wonderful human being. Appreciate his efforts to spread awareness about #SwachhBharat through cinema," he wrote, alongside a series of pictures with the actors.

To this Akshay replied, "Thank you so much for your kind words and time Sir. Looking forward to associating and making a difference #SwachchAzaadi."

The 49-year-old actor recently had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discuss his film.

The film, directed by Shree Narayan Singh, is based on a love story against the backdrop of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

"Toilet..." also stars Anupam Kher and Sana Khan. The movie will hit the theatres on June 2.

