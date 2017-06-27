`Superheroes` Vin Diesel, Gal Gadot chill together with their kids

Vin Diesel recently reunited with his ?Fast and Furious? co-star Gal Gadot and the two brought along their babies.

The ?xXx: Return of Xander Cage? star took to Facebook to share an adorable picture where he can be seen with his nine-year-old daughter Hania, while the ?Wonder Woman? star is feeding her three-month-old daughter Maya.

?When we aren?t playing superheroes? All love,? Vin wrote with the post.

The snap, taken at a Hollywood Hills home, marks the first photo of Gal's new daughter.

Gadot was several months pregnant with Maya when she filmed reshoots for ?Wonder Woman?, E! Online reports.

The ?Guardians of the Galaxy? star and girlfriend Paloma Jimenez are also parents to son Vincent, six, and two-year-old daughter Pauline.

