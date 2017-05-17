Sunny Leone moves into a new bungalow in California

Sunny Leone brought in her 36th birthday with her husband Daniel Webber, family and close friends in California. She has also moved into a new bungalow in Shermen Oaks, reports Mumbai Mirror.

The house, comprising five bedrooms, a swimming pool, home-theatre, a garden area is five minutes away from the iconic 'Hollywood' sign. Daniel is quoted saying, "Sunny and I had wanted this property for a really long time. We got possesion just this week. We have shopped for all the artefacts in Italy, Rome and Spain. The house reflects our personalities and tastes. We have been travelling the world shopping for the decor."