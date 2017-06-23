Stars have realised they can't do formula films all time: Onir

Onir, known for directing films like "I Am" and "My Brother...Nikhil", says Bollywood A-listers have become aware of the fact that alone formula films are not going to help them survive in the industry.

The 48-year-old filmmaker, who has often highlighted issues like single motherhood, child abuse and same-sex relationships through his films, says it is a good time for the Indian film industry as every actor is now trying his best to experiment with his roles.

"I think stars have felt they can't be doing formula films all the time. The moment a big star starts doing an independent film, more and more audience starts watching it and it is good for the industry.

"Actors are experimenting with films. We have Salman Khan doing 'Sultan' and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Akshay Kumar maintaining a fine balance between commercial entertainer and a non-commercial entertainer, Aamir Khan has been doing it since quite sometime," says Onir.

The director says today there is an increasing audience engagement for independent cinema, and therefore more and more actors are taking on such films.

Meanwhile, Onir is gearing up for the release of his new film "Shab" on June 30.

The movie, about exploring intense human relationships, features Raveena Tandon, French actor Simon Fenay and two newcomers Ashish Bisht and Arpita Chatterjee.

