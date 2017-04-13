Star Wars Celebration: George Lucas, Billie Lourd pay tribute to 'Princess Leia' Carrie Fisher

Star Wars Celebration kicked off in Orlando, Florida on Thursday and among the many happy moments was when Princess Leia aka Carrie Fisher was remembered. Star Wars creator George Lucas along with Kathleen Kennedy took to the stage to share their amazing experience of working with Fisher after the panel on the franchise's 40th anniversary.

While Lucas gave a lengthy, candid tribute to his star actress, there was also a special video footage of Fisher from the sets of Star Wars: The Last Jedi which had many in the audience tearing up.

Here's what Lucas said about Fisher at the event:

"She played a part that was very smart, and she was having to hold her own against two big lugs, goofballs that were screwing everything up. She was the boss. It was her war, and when I cast it, I said I want somebody young to play the part. I want somebody very young. When Carrie came in, she was that character. She was very strong, very smart, very funny, very bold, very tough, and there really wasn't much of a question. There are not very many people like her. They are one in a billion. For this particular part, it was absolutely perfect. … She wore a dress through the whole thing, but she was the toughest in the group. She was very challenging in terms of pointing out that certain pieces of dialogue were a little hard to say. She was brilliant, and obviously we will all miss her, but she will always be the princess who took command and never backed down, never was in jeopardy. She was always helping the other guys get out of the messes she created. We'll all love her forever and ever.

After his speech, Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd unveiled an amazing tribute video and spoke about the one lesson her mother taught her. "If life isn't funny, then it's just true, and that is unacceptable," she said. Fisher passed away last December, leaving all her fans heartbroken.

Here's the tribute video: