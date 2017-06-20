SRK instantly said 'yes' to 'Tubelight' Salman Khan

As much as we are excited to see the Khans of Bollywood- Shah Rukh and Salman in ?

As much as we are excited to see the Khans of Bollywood- Shah Rukh and Salman in ?Tubelight?, it seems the former too was thrilled to play a cameo in the film.

At the recently held press conference, the 'Dabangg' actor reveals that the ?Dear Zindagi? star wasn't hard to persuade at all.

"When Kabir Khan narrated the subject to me, he said, 'For this role we should get Shah Rukh'. So, when I called him and told him that there is a small role in ?Tubelight? which I would like you to do, before completing my sentence, he said, 'I will do it'. That's how he made his entry into the movie," he said.

Salman, Kabir and Sohail Khan, along with the team, got together on Monday for a grand event in the city.

?Sultan?s ?friend? Matin Ray Tangu, completely stole the limelight from him with his antics and left everyone in splits with his innocent comments.

Salman, while speaking about Matin said he is a ?superstar.

"What do I say about Matin, he is Matin, he is a superstar and he is the best. You have already seen his energy level," he said.

Days after Salman said that those who call for wars should be sent to the front, director Kabir Khan, at the event, was asked if he believes positive stories like ?Tubelight?, in spite of the war, send out a positive message, to which he replied, ?Absolutely, that is something we?ve always stood by that you know, wars and problems are created by politics, there can never be hostility between people.?

Adding, ?This is something in a way we explored during ?Bajrangi Bhaijaan?, and we explored the same with ?Tubelight?. Whenever there is people-to-people contact, there can never be hostility.?

Salman Khan-starrer ?Tubelight? is scheduled for an Eid release, on June 23, 2017.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)