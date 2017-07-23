Srijit to do more children's films, take up Tagore works

With his film Yeti Obhijaan slated to hit the screens in the coming Durga puja, director Srijit Mukherjee said he wished to do more films for children.

The national award winning director has already made two children's films - both based on 'Kakababu', a fictional adventurist conceived by writer Sunil Gangopadhyay.

"I will definitely do more work for children. I love to work with children and already did two films Mishwar Rahasya and Yeti Obhijan. Children are very instinctive," Mukherjee told

