Spielberg took help from Cameron for 'Ready Player One' film

Steven Spielberg worked with James Cameron to prepare for his film adaptation of Ernest Cline's book, "Ready Player One".

The film's screenwriter Zak Penn revealed that Spielberg took help from Cameron to learn about the motion capture technology, which is the process of recording the movement of objects or people, for the movie, reported Digital Spy.

"Steven will correct me if I'm wrong, but I believe he trained with James Cameron while he was doing 'Avatar' and learned how to use (motion capture technology)," said Penn during the film's Comic-Con panel in San Diego.

"The idea that Steven Spielberg is going out there and saying, 'Oh, I'd better go learn something new from a different filmmaker', is pretty amazing." Penn explained that the motion capture technology gave Spielberg hundreds of angles to choose from when putting together his shots.

The film features Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance, Simon Pegg, and TJ Miller and will arrive in the US theatres on March 30, 2018.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)