'Spiderman_Homecoming'_to_have_multiple_postcredit_scenes

Spider Man fans, rejoice! The new flick, featuring Tom Holland as the friendly neighbourhood hero ?Spider Man,? will have more than one post-credit scene.

Confirmed by the director, at Sydney's Supanova Comic-Con via Skype, Jon Watts confirmed that that there would be multiple post-credits scenes for the film, all of which would be "worth sticking around for", as reported by Twitter user Tyler James.

Even, ?Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2? had five post credit scenes.

According to The Independent, it's likely they'll function largely as ?Doctor Strange's post-credits scenes did.

It seems the fans could get to see a preview of ?Black Panther? or ?Avengers: Infinity War? in which Tom Holland's Spider-Man is confirmed to appear.

Recently, a spin-off to ?Spider Man? was also announced, titled ?Venom?. Tom Hardy is confirmed to star as Eddie Brock/Venom in the movie.

Helmed by Jon Watts, ?Spiderman: Homecoming? stars Tom Holland in the titular role and also has Robert Downey Jr., Michael Keaton and Marisa Tomei in pivotal roles.

The flick is slated for a July 7 release.

