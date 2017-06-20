Special game room on sets of Aanand L Rai's next for Shah Rukh and AbRam!

The production team of director Aanand L Rai's untitled romance drama, featuring Shah Rukh Khan as a dwarf, has built a game room for the cast and crew and their families. Here, they can play video games and other indoor games like box-cricket and table tennis. Anyone is welcome to take a break from work and chill in the game room and unwind.

Earlier this month, Mumbai Mirror had clicked SRK bringing along his four-year-old son, AbRam, on the set, and he corroborated this saying , "We have a beautifully-done set and the games and fun room is to make everyone feel comfortable. There is so much happiness and love invested in this production."

The 51-year-old actor who will next be seen as a Punjabi tour guide in Imtiaz Ali's romance Jab Harry Met which will also feature Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. "I'm the most flexible to work with," he chuckled. "Sometimes, I'm told to come at 2 pm because it's raining or go shoot something else for five days because the girls don't have dates."