Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell committed suicide by hanging

Rock star Chris Cornell?s cause of death has been determined to be a suicide by hanging.

The frontman for Soundgarden and Audioslave, 52, was found dead with a band around his neck inside his hotel room at the MGM Grand Hotel in Detroit following a concert, E! Online reported.

According to a statement issued by the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office, "The cause of death has been determined as hanging by suicide. A full autopsy report has not yet been completed."

It further read, "There is no additional information at this time."

A rep for Cornell revealed that the singer?s wife Vicky and family were shocked to learn of his sudden and unexpected demise, adding that his family "would like to thank his fans for their continuous love and loyalty and ask that their privacy be respected at this time."

