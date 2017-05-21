Soundarya Rajnikanth shares a picture of Kajol and Dhanush post their music video shoot

Kajol will be seen playing a negative character in 'VIP 2'
Kajol's upcoming film with Dhanush, VIP 2 marks her return to Tamil cinema after about two decades. The movie is directed by Soundarya Rajnikanth which is a sequel to the 2014 hit VIP (Velaiilla Pattadhari).
While Kajol had wrapped up the shoot for Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 sometime back, the actress recently shot for a music video with Dhanush for the film. Post the shoot, Soundarya Rajnikanth shared a picture from the sets on her Twitter account.
She captioned the picture as, "#Vip2 #MusicVideo shoot with my #Vasundhara & #Raghuvaran .. @KajolAtUN mam you are too good to be true @dhanushkraja sir you rock !" The movie is slated to ht the theatres on July 28 this year, on the birthday of Dhanush.
Check out the picture here:
#Vip2 #MusicVideo shoot with my #Vasundhara & #Raghuvaran .. @KajolAtUN mam you are too good to be true @dhanushkraja sir you rock ! pic.twitter.com/uoL7RwKjnL— soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) May 21, 2017