Soundarya Rajnikanth shares a picture of Kajol and Dhanush post their music video shoot

Kajol's upcoming film with Dhanush, VIP 2 marks her return to Tamil cinema after about two decades. The movie is directed by Soundarya Rajnikanth which is a sequel to the 2014 hit VIP (Velaiilla Pattadhari).

While Kajol had wrapped up the shoot for Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 sometime back, the actress recently shot for a music video with Dhanush for the film. Post the shoot, Soundarya Rajnikanth shared a picture from the sets on her Twitter account.

She captioned the picture as, "#Vip2 #MusicVideo shoot with my #Vasundhara & #Raghuvaran .. @KajolAtUN mam you are too good to be true @dhanushkraja sir you rock !" The movie is slated to ht the theatres on July 28 this year, on the birthday of Dhanush.

Check out the picture here: