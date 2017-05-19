Sonam shares a heartfelt post for parents on their anniversary

She always spends quality time with them, when she is not at work.

Everyone knows how close Sonam Kapoor is to her family. She always spends quality time with them, when she is not at work.

On the occasion of parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor?s 33rd anniversary, the ?Neerja? star penned down an emotional post for them which will give you all the feels.

The actress took to Instagram and shared, ?Dear mama and papa...happy anniversary. The strength that I derive from seeing you guys together and happy is what keeps me going in a world that tries its damnedest to make me cynical. You?ve proved that love has to be patient, communicative and unrelenting. That forgiveness and compassion are the cornerstones of a healthy and loving bond. Love you guys so much. I hope I make you guys proud. Happy happy anniversary. Love you so much.?

Anil and Sunita Kapoor?s younger daughter Rhea Kapoor also shared the same picture and wrote, ?Happy anniversary parents. We love you.?

Sunita Kapoor also shared a lovely photo sitting beside Anil Kapoor and wrote, ?LOVE IS LIKE WINE, IT GETS BETTER WITH TIME ..33 INCREDIBLE AMAZING YEARS.?

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor is currently shooting for her upcoming movie 'Padman,' which also stars Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte in the lead roles and Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen doing a cameo in the movie.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)