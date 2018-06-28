Singer Bryan Adams debunks romance rumours with Princess Diana

Bryan Adams addressed rumours about his relationship with Princess Diana for the first time, saying they were "great friends" and nothing more.

The 58-year-old singer's whose 1985 song "Diana" had sparked speculation that he was reportedly dating the British royal.

Princess Diana's butler Paul Burrell had further claimed that he used to "sneak" Adams into Kensington Palace, the royals residence.

In an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the host asked the "Summer of '69" singer about the equation he shared with Diana.

"There are many rumours that you and Princess Diana were once romantically involved. Her butler said that he used to sneak you into Kensington Palace. How would you characterise your relationship with Princess Diana?" Cohen asked.

To which Adams replied, "Great friends. And she didn't sneak me in, I would just roll up." Cohen pressed further asking if they were "friends with benefits".

Adams instead denied the speculations, saying "she was just we were good friends".