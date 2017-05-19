'Simran' is NOT the first time Kangana Ranaut has taken credit for another's work!

Doesn’t matter what the general public believes about Kangana Ranaut being credited co-writer for Simran, everyone in the industry knows the truth. This isn’t the first time the actress has taken credit for some one else’s work. In the past, she has taken credit for styling herself in films. She wanted co-director credit for Rangoon, but unlike Hansal Mehta, director Vishal Bhardwaj was not enamoured by the actress to give in to her demands. It is really commendable that Apurva Asrani is taking a stand and calling out her bluff. Hopefully, the industry will come out in support of him.