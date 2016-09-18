Simon Cowell's Wow Factor: 'The X Factor' and 'Britain's Got Talent' extended till 2019 for 25 million pounds!

The 56-year-old music mogul is about to become way richer!

English reality television judge and entrepreneur, Simon Cowell, recently signed 25 million pound deal with ITV to keep American reality shows, The X Factor and Britain's Got Talent on the channel until 2019.

Cowell has signed a three-year contract extension with Independent Television (ITV) for which the two hit shows will remain on the channel until at least 2019, reported the Daily Mail.

In a statement, the 56-year-old music mogul thanked ITV for continuing to be "fantastic partners."

"I'm delighted for the shows and, in particular, for all the talented people who work on them with us," he said.

ITV's Director of Television, Kevin Lygo, expressed his praise and appreciation for the channel's "defining shows" saying, "Britain's Got Talent and The X Factor are both big, brilliant, wonderful shows and I am delighted that they will continue to take up their place as an important part of our schedule for the next three years."