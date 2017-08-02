Sia announces first-ever Christmas album!

The 'Cheap Thrill' singer has inked a new deal with Atlantic Records and this Christmas album will be their first collaboration.

Fans of Sia, rejoice! The singer is all set to come out with her first Christmas album.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the 'Chandelier' hit-maker revealed plans for her first-ever Christmas album to be released later this year under her newly inked worldwide deal with Atlantic Records.

The record will consist of original holiday songs written by Sia and Greg Kurstin, who worked with the Grammy nominee on 'Chandelier,' as well as hits like Kelly Clarkson's 'Stronger' and Adele's 'Hello.'

COO and CEO of Atlantic Records, Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman, issued a statement, which read, "Sia is a once-in-a-generation artist. Her extraordinary gifts as a singer and songwriter, her revolutionary approach to the art of performing, her groundbreaking videos, everything she does comes from a deep wellspring of inspiration and imagination. Sia is that rare artist who has formed her own singular, boundless musical universe. We are so happy to welcome her into the Atlantic family and to be joining Sia on her amazing musical journey."

The singer also announced that she would be directing her first feature film, though no other information for that project has been announced yet.

Sia previously co-directed music videos for 'Elastic Heart,' 'Cheap Thrills,' 'Alive,' and 'The Greatest' with Daniel Askill.