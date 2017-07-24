'Shut the hell up' says 'Doctor Who' boss about female star backlash

Recently, the casting of the 13th doctor Jodie Whittaker took internet by storm. Most of the people were happy about the casting, but some ardent fans of the show were really unhappy about it.

But, the showrunner Steven Moffat addressed the issue at 2017 San Diego Comic-Con and made it clear that ?80 percent of the fandom welcomed the news," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He said, ?There has been so many press articles about a backlash among the ?Doctor Who? fandom about casting a female Doctor. There has been no backlash at all. The story of the moment is that the notionally conservative Doctor Who fandom has utterly embraced that change completely. Eighty-percent approval on social media, not that I check these things obsessively. So many people wanting to pretend there is a problem.?

Adding, ?There isn't. It's been incredibly progressive and enlightened and that's what really happened. I wish every other journalist who is writing the alternative would shut the hell up.?

Chris Hardwick, who was the moderator of the interview also said that anyone complaining about Whittaker's casting an "a****le" and ?not a real fan of the show if you don't accept this.?

Meanwhile, Peter Capaldi, who was the 12th doctor shared, ?I think Jodie is going to be amazing. I spoke to her the other day and she's so full of excitement and passion about the show. It's thrilling to know it's in the hands of someone who cares for it deeply and is so excited about it. So she's a great choice for it.?

The show finished shooting the Christmas special only three days prior to the panel, but fans were still treated to a short teaser video showcasing two Doctors, Capaldi and David Bradley's 1st Doctor, along with companion Bill.

Moffat revealed that the Christmas special would follow the 12th Doctor refusing to regenerate and meeting the 1st Doctor, who also is refusing to regenerate.

They will go on a crazy adventure which will ultimately result in the 13th Doctor's debut.

Hardwick also confirmed that Mackie was also leaving the series with Capaldi and Moffat.

?No, that's it after that. Christmas special, last chance to see Bill. But it is Doctor Who, so never say never,? noted Mackie.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)