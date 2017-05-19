Shruti Haasan and team 'Sanghamitra' unveiled the FIRST poster of the film at Cannes 2017!

Shruti Haasan made a knock out first impression at the Cannes Film Festival. She was seen attending the Opening Night party hosted in honour of her film Sangamithra. Present at the special evening were director Sundar C, producers at Thenandal Films - Narayan Ramaswamy and Hema Rukmini , AR Rahman, Sabu Cyril and Shruti's co-stars Jayam Ravi and Arya.

Shruti was seen sporting an edgy And sexy Avaro Figlio dress, Christian Loubotin heels, Miu Miu clutch and a ring by Aurelle. She was styled by Shreeja Rajagopalan with hair and make up by Tarryn Kelly.

The first poster of her upcoming film Sanghamitra was unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account and shared the poster of the film.

Check it out here: