Shreya Ghoshal's latest album is in collaboration with Shaan

Bollywood playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has announced her new album 'Gulzar in Coversation with Rabindranath Tagore', in collaboration with Shaan and music composer Shantanu Moitra.

The 32-year-old singer shared the news with her fans by posting the album cover on Instagram. "It's coming soon! #InConversationWith. So excited! Our project, our labour of love. I am so honoured to be part of this album..Proud to announce that it is coming out soon.. Looking forward to sharing it with you.#GulzarInConversationWithTagore #Gulzar #Rabindranath #Tagore @moitrashantanu @singer_shaan," she wrote.

The singer also took to Twitter to thank Moitra for helping her with the process of making it."Wouldn't have been possible without your vision, passion and belief in creating something like this," she wrote.

To which the 48-year-old musician replied, "OMG it's finally happening, can't believe a 5 year journey of creating this album is finally reaching its destination."

OMG it's finally happening, can't believe a 5 year journey of creating this album is finally reaching its destination https://t.co/972iHSHTh8 — Shantanu Moitra (@ShantanuMoitra) October 10, 2016

Wouldn't have been possible without your vision, passion and belief in creating something like this. https://t.co/jLn00vjF1B — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) October 10, 2016

Shreya's first studio album was 'Bendhechhi Beena,' which was released in 1998. Some of her earlier albums include 'O Tota Pakhi Re', 'Ekti Katha' and 'Mukhor Porag.' Ghoshal recorded Bengali studio album 'Rupasi Raate' in 2002.