SHOCKING: Ranbir Kapoor gets involved in a SPAT with photographers, here's what happened

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted while he was visiting a doctor and as usual, he was surrounded by the photographers. But looks like he wasn’t too keen on getting clicked.

Instead of telling the paparazzi to not click pictures, he apparently asked his bodyguards to intervene who started behaving rudely with the shutterbugs. A BollywoodLife report informs that the driver even pushed one of them with his car. In this entire injury accident, no police complaints were made.

According to a report on Pinkvilla, a similar incident was repeated while he was snapped at the airport leaving the city, the actor’s driver came in the way of the people with the luggage trolley and ended up hurting a few of them.

What happened next left everyone in shock! The entire incident happened in front of the actor and reportedly, Ranbir reacted to the incident by saying, "Don't you remember what you guys did two days ago?"

We wonder what made the otherwise calm and composed Rabir to lose his cool!