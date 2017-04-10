SHOCKING: Kim Sharma goes bankrupt after husband leaves her for another woman!

Kim Sharma, who is known mostly for her brief stint in Mohabbatein and her alleged relationship with Yuvraj Singh that went kaput eventually, is now bankrupt. Yes, the Bollywood heroine is left with no money.

All this has happened after Kim, who was married to Ali Punjani, separated from her husband. Her marriage is over and it's because he has fallen for another womab.

We had reported, "Ali left Kim as he got attracted to another woman. The irony is that when Ali met Kim, he was plump and not great-looking but now because he is in love, he has lost weight and looking great. But Kim is left with no money or financial security. Right now, she is looking to establish her business in Mumbai to provide for herself financially. She is now a brand strategist and goes by the name Kimi Sharma (her real name). Kimi didn't just leave their home in Kenya behind, but her job as the CEO of Punjani's chain of hotels as well."