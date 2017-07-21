Essel Group 90 years
Live Cricket Score
Chester Bennington and Mike Shinoda

Shocked and heartbroken: Mike Shinoda reacts to Linkin Park bandmate Chester Bennington's suicide

Chester Bennington and Mike Shinoda (AFP)
alt DNA Web Team | Fri, 21 Jul 2017-01:18am , DNA webdesk

Mike Shinoda reacted to the shocking news on Twitter.

Chester Bennington, the lead singer of rock band Linkin Park, was found dead on Thursday at his southern California home in an apparent suicide, the Los Angeles County Coroner's office said. Mike Shinoda, Chester's singing partner reacted to the news on Twitter. He wrote: "Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one."

Coroner's office spokesman Brian Elias said his office had been notified by law enforcement of the death of Bennington, 41, on Thursday morning. Elias said the death was being handled as an apparent suicide.

Celebrity website TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, said Bennington had hung himself at his Palos Verdes home near Los Angeles.

Representatives of the band did not immediately return calls for comment.

Chester Bennginton

ALSO READ

Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington commits suicide

Bennington had a history of alcohol and drug abuse. He had spoken openly in the past about his struggles to overcome his demons when Linkin Park first found success in 2000 with the album "Hybrid Theory." But in 2011 he said he had been sober for six years.

The band's latest studio album, "One More Light," was released in May, and Linkin Park embarked on a world tour.

Bennington's death came a week before the band was due to kick off the U.S. leg of its tour on July 27 in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

With inputs from Reuters

alt
DNA Web Team

 
Comments
 

Also Read