Shilpa Shetty?s adorable b`day wish for her Ma @ 6/20/2017 5:23:12 PM

It's all about loving your parents. Expressing her love, bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to social media to wish her mom Sunanda Shetty on her birthday.

The 42-year-old wished her mother in a most adorable way by sharing a childhood picture with her. She wrote alongside, "I'm proud of many things in my life.. but nothing beats being born as your Daughter! Happy birthday Ma..Love you crazily madly and unconditionally @shamitashetty_official @rajkundra9 and I are so blessed to have you in our life #unconditional #gratitude #mommylove #birthdaygirl."

Sunanda has always been a dedicated mother, who motivated her two daughters to achieve in modelling and acting. She has stood behind her family for all the time.

Every now and then, the mother and daughter engage in heart to heart conversations, sharing recipes and stories, and walking down the memory lane.

