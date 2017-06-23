Shah Rukh Khan's not doing a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif's Jagga Jasoos

Shah Rukh Khan has an extremely fond relationship with everyone involved with Jagga Jasoos. Whether it's the actors Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif or the director Anurag Basu.

After SRK visited the sets of Jagga Jasoos a few months back, and following Ranbir and SRK's fun banter recently, a section of the media started reporting about a possible cameo of SRK in Jagga Jasoos. But now, it can be clarified that he doesn't have any role to play in the adventure flick.

According to a report in TOI, "The ongoing Twitter banter between Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor have sparked off rumours. However, it is untrue that Shah Rukh will do a cameo in 'Jagga Jasoos'. Shah Rukh Khan was spotted on the film's sets last year, this further provided as fodder to gossip mills."

While we saw Ranbir and SRK in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, it's unlikely that the same will happen with JJ too.