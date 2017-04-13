Shaban Azmi is 'very proud' of her 'bachcha' Sonam Kapoor

at the 64th National Film Awards, but a special wish from someone has made fashionista?s ?

Sonam Kapoor might have been flooded with congratulatory messages for the special mention she got for her role in ?Neerja? at the 64th National Film Awards, but a special wish from someone has made fashionista?s ?day year and everything?.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi, who sees Sonam like her own ?bachcha?, penned down a heartwarming message after her win. She wrote, ?To see her growth as an artiste is a very fulfilling experience for me personally.

The ?Prem Ratan Dhan Payo? star shared the message on her Twitter handle and wrote alongside, ?This made my day year and everything! Thank you @AzmiShabana and thank you @RamKMadhvani for showing me this!?

This made my day year and everything! Thank you @AzmiShabana and thank you @RamKMadhvani for showing me this! pic.twitter.com/3PrBKSLVag — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 13, 2017

