Selena Gomez, The Weeknd enjoy romantic date night in LA

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd recently took their international romance back to Los Angeles.

The famous couple was spotted holding hands after visiting Beauty & Essex, E! Online reported.

The ?Come and Get It? singer paired a black skirt with a denim jacket and black boots and The Weeknd sported a Puma jacket with black pants and maroon coloured shoes.

The new duo reportedly also travelled to Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills where they enjoyed a two-hour dinner before heading to their next destination.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)