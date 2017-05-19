Essel Group 90 years
SEE PICTURES: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan STUNS at Cannes once again in her second appearance of the day!

alt DNA Web Team | Fri, 19 May 2017-06:19pm , DNA webdesk

The actress was earlier spotted in a green sheer gown by Yanina Couture...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has yet again proved how and why she has been ruling her Cannes outings with style and panache. After making an ethereal appearance in a green sheer gown in Yanina Couture for he first look of the day, the gorgeous lady chose to stun us yet again in a beautiful gown by Mark Bumgarner.

The pretty floral print against the pastel backdrop of her gown works wonders for her. L'Oreal Paris India shared some stunning pictures of the actress and left our jaws dropped yet again.

The actress was also spotted kicking up a storm with her friend Eva Longoria on Day 3 at the Cannes Film Festival.

Check out the pictures right here:

