See Pictures: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives in Cannes with daughter Aaradhya!

The actress was also photographed at the airport as she was leaving for Cannes 2017!

Aishwarya has been a regular part of Cannes festival for the last 15 years and yet again she left for Cannes 2017 but this time, along with baby Aaradhya! She was spotted at Mumbai Airport with husband Abhishek Bachchan who came down to see them off.

Wearing a long trench coat paired with denim jeans, Aishwarya looked chic in her outfit while Aaradhya looked excited and happily posed for pictures.

The mother-daughter duo have arrives in Cannes and were snapped by the paparazzi at the airport again. A visibly excited Aaradhya's expressions are hard to miss.

This year is special to Aish because she will be once again celebrating her first appearance at Cannes by presenting the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Devdas, as part of the L’Oréal Paris Open Air Cinema.

The actress is to walk the red carpet on May 19 and May 20 and Cannes will have a screening of the SLB directed film, Devdas after 15 years.

Check out the pictures here:

