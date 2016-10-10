See Picture: Katrina Kaif is reading this novel these days

Katrina Kaif recently posted a cryptic message on social media along with a picture of her holding up an Anthony Doerr's novel, All the Light We Cannot See. The 33-year-old actress posted the picture on her Facebook page with a caption that read, "Things hardly ever work on the first try... we'll make another, a better one."

Katrina had earlier stated that she writes her own captions, which probably means she is stepping out and taking up new visions to realize all that light. All the Light We Cannot See was published in 2014 and won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction in 2015.

Set in occupied France during World War II, the novel centers on a blind French girl by the name of Marie-Laure LeBlanc whose paths eventually crosses with a German boy. Although only together for a short time, they formed an extraordinarily strong bond amidst the war torn years in the early 40s.