SEE PICS: Mariah Carey teases new look from animated 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

The new animated movie is based on Carey's iconic Christmas song.

Pop diva Mariah Carey has shared a new look from the upcoming animated movie All I Want For Christmas Is You.

"Meet Little Mariah!" she wrote on Twitter. "It was a dream come true helping to create this character in my upcoming animated movie!"

The photo shows Carey's animated counterpart wearing a blue coat and matching beret, posing with a snow-dog dressed up in pink bows.

The animated movie's official Twitter page has been sharing sneak peeks at the other characters in recent weeks, including young Mariah's parents, siblings, and friends.

All I Want For Christmas Is You is slated to arrive on Blu-ray, DVD, and on demand this holiday season.