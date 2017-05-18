Second poster of Majid Majidi's 'Beyond The Clouds' unveiled

The second poster of Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's upcoming film "Beyond The Clouds" was revealed today at the Cannes Film Festival here.

The new look shows a silhouette shot of actor Ishaan Khatter, walking in a street-light lit slum area with a bundle in his hand as a starless purple night sky stretches above.

A different side of the city is visible in this picture as high-rise buildings flank the surroundings. Glittering artificial lights in the pucca houses is a contrast to the dark, abysmal temporary residences.

The first poster of the film was unveiled at the Berlin Film Festival in February this year featuring Ishaan along with the beautiful Flamingo birds in Mumbai.

The Oscar-winning director recently finished shooting his film, which is set in India.

Majidi, renowned for his 1998 Oscar-nominated film "Children of Heaven" and world cinema classics like "The Song of Sparrows", "The Color of Paradise" and "Baran", travelled across multiple locations in India for the film.

Apart from Ishaan, "Beyond The Clouds" also stars Malayalam actress Malavika Mohanan and National Award-winning Bengali director Goutam Ghose.

The movie has been produced by Zee Studios and Eyecandy.

