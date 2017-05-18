Second poster of Ishaan Khatter's debut Majid Majidi film 'Beyond The Clouds' unveiled at Cannes Film Festival!

Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter makes his debut in cinema with noted Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's film Beyond The Clouds. The first poster of the film was unveiled at Berlin Film Festival in February this year featuring Ishaan Khatter along with the beautiful Flamingo birds in Mumbai.

Producers of the film Zee Studios and Eyecandy have now unveiled the second poster of the movie at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival today. The poster features the lead actor Ishaan Khatter but this time showing a different side of the city.

The overlapping slums against the backdrop of sky scrapers presents a stark contrast and at the same time introduces us all to the city of Mumbai.Ishaan can be seen walking towards the slums along a narrow path. Both the posters that have been unveiled till now are very intriguing. Ishaan's face is also not clearly revealed to the audience till now.

