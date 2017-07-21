Season 7 of 'American Horror Story' now has a title

After months of teasing, Ryan Murphy has finally revealed that the seventh season of ?

After months of teasing, Ryan Murphy has finally revealed that the seventh season of ?American Horror Story? is titled as ?American Horror Story: Cult.?

Taking to his Twitter page, the 51-year-old screenwriter revealed, ?AHS: CULT.?

Murphy started dropping hints about the new season of AHS as early as May, leaving us nuggets of cryptic info.

His posts featured concept art of a creature with arms coming out of its head with the caption ?AHS Season 7 clue: ambidexterity? as well as a hint of the return of Twisty the clown from season 4 played by John Carroll Lynch. Other clues included a body covered in bees as well as the distinct font used by the series.

The biggest hint he dropped was when he posted images of the U.S. flag as well as a photo of a blue hair with the caption, ?AHS Season 7: Red, white and blue clue? leading us to believe that this season will lean towards patriotism and/or take its cue from last November?s election.

The upcoming season stars Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Alison Pill, Colton Haynes and Adina Porter.

