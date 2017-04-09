Steve Bannon, the controversial White House Chief Strategist in the Trump administration, once upon a time, was a film producer trying to hack it in Hollywood.

The ?Mystic River? star was making his directorial debut with ?The Indian Runner,? a 1991 crime film set in 1960s Nebraska, and Bannon was an executive producer.

?Bannon was then, as he is now, simply another bitter Hollywood wannabe who went rogue by way of toxic narcissistic iconoclasm. But, deep in his heart, he?s just a conniving hateful bloated punk who despises mankind. And then there are also the bad things about him,? Penn told Death and Taxes magazine.

After earning his first executive producer credit on the film, Bannon went on to invest in NBC?s ?Seinfeld? in 1993. In 2004, he made a Ronald Reagan documentary, ?In the Face of Evil,? and reportedly put up 1 million dollars to finance ?The Undefeated,? a 2011 film about Sarah Palin?s political journey.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)