Saurabh Shukla hits a century with his play '2 To Tango 3 To Jive'!

The seasoned actor Saurabh Shukla is on an all-time high with his play 2 To Tango 3 To Jive. The play is all set to hit a century, marking its 100th show on May 20, at Tata Theatre: NCPA, Mumbai.

Not only did 2 To Tango 3 To Jive make a mark with a national audience, the play even travelled across the globe! It was only two months ago, when the cast and crew of the play was prepping for their USA tour and now they are back to celebrate their 100th show.

Commenting on this milestone, the elated Saurabh Shukla said, “Whenever you start doing something you really love and enjoy, you definitely have this faith that others will like it too. But I never thought or planned that it will go up to 100 shows. When I started my career in Delhi, I never experienced a 100th production of a show. For me, it’s absolutely a new feeling and a great high.”

2 To Tango 3 To Jive revolves around Parminder Singh Sethi, a man going through a midlife crisis. Caught between continuing with his monotonous life and the enticing prospect of turning things around; this comedy drama play chronicles of Parminder's journey as it ebbs and flows with practical, comic, ambivalent, confusing and passionate tides on a stage.

Written and directed by Saurabh Shukla, the cast includes Saurabh Shukla, Achint Kaur, Sadiya Siddiqui and Preeti Mamgain, and is produced by Ashvin Gidwani.