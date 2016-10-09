'Grey's Anatomy' star Sara Ramirez comes out as bisexual

The actor-singer was speaking at the 'True Colors: 40 to None Summit' in Los Angeles.

Former Grey's Anatomy star Sara Ramirez has come out as a bisexual.

The 41-year-old actress-singer, who married Ryan Debolt in 2012, has revealed her sexuality while speaking at the 'True Colors: 40 to None Summit', a two-day conversation that addresses LGBT youth, in Los Angeles, reported E! Online.

"So many of our youth experiencing homelessness are youth whose lives touch on many intersections - whether they be gender identity, gender expression, race, class, sexual orientation, religion, citizenship status. And, because of the intersections that exist in my own life: Woman, multi-racial woman, woman of color, queer, bisexual, Mexican-Irish American, immigrant and raised by families heavily rooted in Catholicism on both my Mexican and Irish sides," she said.

She continued, "I am deeply invested in projects that allow our youth's voices to be heard, and that support our youth in owning their own complex narratives so that we can show up for them in the ways they need us to."

Ramirez has never openly spoken about her sexuality, but has admitted in the past that it comes to question because of her bisexual character on "Grey's Anatomy".