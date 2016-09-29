Samir Soni to be seen on a bold web series!

Samir Soni was last seen on television in the episodic format for Darr Sabko Lagta Hai last year. He is now starring in a web series tentatively titled The Affair, which also happens to be Balaji Telefilms’ first digital offering.

The actor is all for the new medium. “Web series are the in-thing right now,” he says, adding, “Not many people go to theatres to watch films and TV is being hogged by the naagins. Web series, on the other hand, show content that is relatable to today’s youth and can be watched by people anywhere. Also, when Balaji offered me the series, it was an opportunity to work with them again after Parichay (which aired three years ago), a show that saw much success and won several awards. Besides, the script is interesting. I couldn’t stop reading it.”

The thriller, which revolves around an extramarital affair, has Samir playing a tycoon. “The story is a contemporary one and will push boundaries,” says the actor, who co-stars with Dipannita Sharma and Aditi Vasudev (of Suleimani Keeda fame). Sonam Nair (who helmed Gippy) is directing the series.

The series is expected to be bold and have intimate scenes. “It will definitely be talked about,” agrees the actor, who is looking forward to the response to the series.