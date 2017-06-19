Sam Taylor-Johnson had 'tough' time making 'Fifty Shades...'

Sam Taylor-Johnson regrets directing "Fifty Shades of Grey", a film based on the eponymous 2011 novel by E L James, as she says "every" scene in the movie was fought over.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker reveals she and James had a lot of creative issues.

"Her vision versus mine ... they were polar opposite.

Every scene was fought over. It was tough. It was like wading uphill through sticky tar.

"Her thing was, 'This is what the fans expect.' I'd be like, 'Well, let's try and hit those marks but create a new universe at the same time'," she said.

Taylor-Johnson, 50, says she doesn't think the film has done any wonders to her career.

"There weren't any flat-out (job) offers straight away.

It was ego-denting, which may not have been a bad thing. At the same time, I was like, 'Oh, I still have to keep fighting for stuff.'

"I just thought it was going to come a lot easier." Taylor-Johnson recently said that she is "not going to ever watch" the sequels and that she has "literally zero interest" in the franchise.

