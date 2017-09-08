Sam Smith stirs up a storm with brand new single 'Too Good At Goodbyes'

Sam Smith has returned after winning Oscar for James Bond theme song 'Writing's on the Wall.' The new single shows he is only getting better!

After teasing for a week, Sam Smith finally released the new single 'Too Good At Goodbyes' on Friday morning (IST).

Smith did a countdown on Twitter an hour before the release. The song is Smith's trademark style. The lyrics talk about breaking up with your lover but not before you burn them with your amazing capability of falsetto singing.

The lyrics read:

You must think that I am stupid

You must think that I am a fool

You must think that I am new to this

But I have seen this all before

This feels connected to his song 'Restart' from the album In The Lonely Hour. He has done the loving and sharing part and he has gone through the tough process of getting over it.

The lyrics continue,

Every time you walk out

The less I love you

Baby, we don't stand a chance

It's sad but it's true.

I am way too good at goodbyes

Smith's voice is supported by beautiful choir chorus. Supported by the violins and other string instruments, gradually stirring up a storm, taking your mind in an empty cathedral with surrounding sound amplified. Yours truly might attempt listening to the song that way!

Listen to the song here

Ending the hiatus, Smith had written a small note to his fans on Instagram saying, "Thank you for being so patient and for letting me have the past year to really escape into my mind and write music so freely. I feel so rejuvenated and have so many stories I can't wait to tell you The wait is so nearly over. Something is coming very very very soon. I am scared and excited at the same time. I've poured my soul and heart into this record. Love you all, and see you in the not so distant future."

Smith's debut album, In the Lonely Hour, was released in the US in June 2014. After that, he wrote and sang the Bond theme song for Daniel Craig's Spectre. The song, 'Writing's on the Wall,' won him Golden Globe and Oscar in original song category in 2016.