Sam Smith releases title and artwork for new single

Smith is back with his untitled album after the release of 2014 LP 'In the Lonely Hour'

The Grammy-winning artist Sam Smith has finally announced his new song 'Too good at Goodbyes,' which will come out on September 8.

The 'Like I can' hit-maker announced his new single on his Twitter profile and wrote, "Too Good At Goodbyes. 8th September 2017. So excited for you to hear the new single."

‘Too Good At Goodbyes'. 8th September 2017. So excited for you to hear the new single... you all xx pic.twitter.com/JOja98qnjk — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) September 4, 2017

Alongside the post, he shared a photo of himself sitting on a curb, holding up the album art for the single.

The black-and-white image features a table of wilting flowers.

Can’t wait for you to hear ‘Too Good At Goodbyes’!! Pre-save on @Spotify at https://t.co/EBGVod9NWW if you’d like to see a video message xx pic.twitter.com/eW7Hr1EIOe — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) September 4, 2017

'Too Good at Goodbyes' is Smith's first single since his 2015 track, 'Writing's on the Wall,' from the James Bond soundtrack.

Last week, the 25-year-old British crooner posted a message for his fans on Instagram, alerting them to the upcoming releases and thanking them for their support.