Salman-Sohail-Tubelight-still @ 6/19/2017 2:13:33 PM

Salman Khan?s ?bhaigiri? with Sohail Khan in ?Tubelight?s new still will surely wash away your Monday blues!

With just four days left for the Kabir Khan-directorial, the ?Sultan? of Bollywood has shared an adorable picture in which he can be seen goofing around with ?bhai? Sohail.

The 51-year-old posted the pic on Twitter and wrote alongside, ?Bhaigiri ! #4DaysToTubelight @SohailKhan @kabirkhankk @amarbutala @TubelightKiEid?

?Tubelight? is set against the background of 1962 Indo-China war and tells the story of two brothers who are separated by the war, when one of them joins the Indian Army to fight the Chinese and gets captured by their Army.

Starring Sohail Khan, Zhu Zhu and Om Puri, the flick is slated to release on June 23.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)